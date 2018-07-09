One man is in serious, life threatening condition following an afternoon crash involving a sports car and a minivan in northwest Calgary near the community of Scenic Acres.

The collison occurred on Nose Hilld Drive, east of Stoney Trail, just prior to 3:00 p.m. Fire crews employed the jaws of life to remove a man from the wreckage of a muscle car.

An adult male was transported to hospital by ambulance in serious, life threatening condiiton and a second person was transported from the scene in serious condition with undisclosed injuries.CFD crews

Eastbound and westbound Nose Hill Drive were closed in the vicinity of 87 Street Northwest for several hours but reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed. Police continue to investigate.