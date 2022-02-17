Driver in road rage pointed a gun directly at victim: Calgary police

Police are continuing to investigate a serious road rage incident in northwest Calgary on Wednesday and say the suspect intended to kill another driver.

Officers were first notified about a situation between a pair of drivers from citizens who were driving near Stoney Trail and Nose Hill Drive N.W. at about 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 16.

As the situation progressed, residents reported to police that they witnessed one of the drivers holding a firearm and "heard gunshots in the area."

A subsequent investigation determined the incident began on Stoney Trail N.W. and involved the driver of a white Chevrolet Cutaway van and an older model black Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

While both vehicles were stopped at a red light at the Nose Hill Drive N.W. exit, the altercation continued with the occupants of both vehicles shouting at one another.

At this point, someone inside the SUV opened fire at the van.

"The driver of the van then fled towards the Tuscany area with the SUV following behind. At one point while the vehicles were in motion, the individual from the SUV shot directly at the driver of the van. The driver of the van ducked upon seeing the suspect pointing the firearm at him, and his window was shattered which caused him minor injuries," police said in a release.

It is believed the suspect abandoned the SUV and fled on foot a short time later.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

WARRANT ISSUED

Police, along with canine units, searched the area following the shooting. While they did not locate the suspect, investigators did manage to identify him.

Anthony Gregory Favell, 22, is sought in connection with the incident.

He is described as:

153 to 173 centimetres (5' to 5'8") tall;

Heavy build; and

Blonde or light brown hair.

Favell is facing charges for attempted murder, pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm with intent. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking for additional information in the incident, including anyone who may have seen the altercation.

In the meantime, police say the public should avoid Favell.

"If anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him, and call police immediately," said Staff Sgt. Mark Neufeld, with the District 7 general investigative unit.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his whereabouts, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips