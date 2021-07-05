Advertisement
Driver injured in crash on Stoney Trail at Country Hills Blvd. overpass
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 6:34PM MDT
A female driver was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash on Stoney Trail near the Country Hills Blvd. overpass.
Share:
CALGARY -- Westbound Stoney Trail was closed near the Country Hills overpass in northwest Calgary on Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash.
Police say the driver, a female who was the lone occupant, lost control and the vehicle struck an abutment.
She was taken to hospital in serious condition.
No other information was available.