One person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash between a fuel truck and an SUV on the QEII Highway on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash, south of the Highway 27 overpass, at about 11:45 a.m.

A fuel truck and SUV collided in the southbound lanes of the QEII Highway and the section of roadway was closed to motorists for several hours.

The driver of the truck was not injured and the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital by STARS but there is no word on their current condition.

Southbound traffic was rerouted at Amerada Road while crews worked to clear the debris. The highway was reopened at about 3:30 p.m.

Police are investigating.