Driver killed after colliding with deer on Hwy. 3 south of Medicine Hat
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:36AM MST Last Updated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 11:47AM MST
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash involving a deer south of Medicine Hat.
CALGARY -- A driver was killed Wednesday morning after their vehicle hit a deer and rolled on Highway 3, south of Medicine Hat.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since reopened.
The driver was the only occupant.
Redcliff RCMP along with the Cypress County Fire Department and highways maintenance crews from Volker Stevin were on scene.