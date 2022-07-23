Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in southern Alberta

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in southern Alberta near Brocket on Friday.

Members of the Piikani Nation RCMP, Fort Macleod RCMP and Pincher Creek RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 3 at around 2 p.m.

Mounties say an eastbound semi-truck rear-ended an SUV and a pickup truck.

The 62-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 62-year-old female passenger was air-lifted to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance with serious, life-threatening injures.

The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Lethbridge woman, and a two-year-old girl who was with her in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 3 was closed for several hours while RCMP investigated, eventually reopening at around 8:30 p.m.

RCMP don't believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.