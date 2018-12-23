RCMP say a man has died after he crashed his truck on Saturday night near the Hamlet of Mossleigh.

Mounties say a pickup truck was heading northbound on Range Road 250 near Highway 24 when it lost control, went into the ditch and struck a power pole.

Officials say the driver and lone occupant, a 51-year-old man from Arrowwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's believed that alcohol was involved in the incident.

The name of the victim will not be released.

The investigation is ongoing.