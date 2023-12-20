CALGARY
Calgary

    • Driver killed in northeast Calgary crash

    Calgary emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in the area of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Calgary emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in the area of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

    One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Calgary on Wednesday.

    Emergency crews were called to 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. at 10:45 a.m. for reports of a collision involving two SUVs.

    Police say it's believed a Chevrolet Blazer travelling west on 39 Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign.

    The Blazer was then hit by a Suzuki Grand Vitara travelling south through the intersection on 19 Street.

    Carol Henke, a spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department, says firefighters extricated two people from the Blazer, which had rolled.

    Police say the driver of the Blazer was pronounced dead at the scene, while a passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.  

    The driver of the Grand Vitara was not injured.

    Investigators don't believe impairment was a factor in the collision.

    The crash caused the intersection of 19 Street and 39 Avenue N.E. to be closed for several hours. 

    Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

