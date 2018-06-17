Authorities say a 22-year-old driver was killed when their car lost control and crashed early Sunday morning.

Innisfail RCMP says emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash on Highway 590 and Range Road 275, just east of the community.

Officials have determined that the vehicle was heading eastbound on Highway 590 when it left the road and rolled several times.

The driver and lone occupant had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation,