CALGARY -- Investigators are attempting to locate the driver of a black Dodge Durango who is believed to have information in connection with a December double homicide.

According to police, the SUV was seen near the Sunridge Mall Tim Hortons location in the 3580 block of 20th Avenue N.E.in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 2019. The vehicle was spotted in the area prior to the targeted shooting of 22-year-olds Keem Geng and Achor Jal in the neighbouring community of Rundle.

Police believe the occupants of the Dodge Durango have information regarding the activities of Geng and Jal.

"We know that the people in the black Durango have information about the victims," said Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit. "We don't know what role they play in relation to the homicide but we know that they have information."

"Are they witnesses? Do they have information or were they somehow involved? That's what we're trying to flesh out here."

According to Chisholm, the driver of the Durango is believed to be a blonde woman between 20 and 35 years old. It’s believed there was at least one passenger at the vehicle.

Geng died in hospital as a result of his injuries on the day of shooting while Jal remained in hospital until his Jan. 10 death.

Police continue to search for a separate suspect vehicle that was captured by surveillance cameras near the intersection of 36th Street and Rundlehorn Drive N.E. within minutes of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the Dodge Durango or has information that could potentially assist the homicide investigation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.