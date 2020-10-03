CALGARY -- Calgary police say they have arrested a woman after she was found behind the wheel of a Jeep that caused damage to several businesses on 17 Avenue S.E.

Officials were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. for reports of a vehicle driving erratically and at a very high speed.

When officers arrived, they found a Jeep that had crashed into the front of a business. Several other storefronts in the area also sustained damage.

A female driver, as well as a female passenger, were found inside the vehicle. EMS determined both women were unhurt in the incident.

Calgary police arrested the driver and are looking into the circumstance that led up to the crash. No charges have been laid so far.

The CFD Heavy Rescue Unit was also called to the scene to examine the structural integrity of the business and make sure it was safe for the public.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…