CALGARY -- Mounties say no one was injured when a semi tractor-trailer jackknifed on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday morning.

Officials say the truck was passing other motorists in the westbound passing lane about five kilometres west of Revelstoke, B.C. at 11:40 a.m. when it lost control and crashed on the side of the highway.

The wreckage of the truck ended up blocking both east and westbound lanes of traffic for approximately an hour.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say the road was covered with compact snow and weather was poor at the time.

The driver of the semi tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old man, was given a ticket for speeding relative to conditions under the Motor Vehicle Act.