Driver, passenger seriously injured after truck hits school bus
RCMP are investigating a crash between a truck and a school bus east of Calgary.
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 1:27PM MDT
A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and a student suffered minor injuries when a truck slammed into the back of a school bus stopped in Wheatland County, east of Calgary on Tuesday.
Police say the bus had stopped to pick up students on Township Road 240 near Range Road 255 about 7:30 a.m. when it was hit from behind by an eastbound pickup truck.
The female driver of the truck was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and a male passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
The force of the collision pushed the bus forward, causing the mirror to hit a student, who suffered minor injuries.
The student was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.
No other students on the bus were injured.
Strathmore RCMP and a RCMP collision analyst are investigating.