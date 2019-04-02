A driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and a student suffered minor injuries when a truck slammed into the back of a school bus stopped in Wheatland County, east of Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say the bus had stopped to pick up students on Township Road 240 near Range Road 255 about 7:30 a.m. when it was hit from behind by an eastbound pickup truck.

The female driver of the truck was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and a male passenger was taken to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

The force of the collision pushed the bus forward, causing the mirror to hit a student, who suffered minor injuries.

The student was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

No other students on the bus were injured.

Strathmore RCMP and a RCMP collision analyst are investigating.