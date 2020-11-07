CALGARY -- A man is in hospital after a truck reportedly lost control and crashed into the ditch along Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, next to the westbound lanes of the highway near the 52 Street exit, at just after noon.

Adam Loria, with Calgary EMS, confirmed to CTV News that a man inside the truck was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

He also said the vehicle had caught fire following the crash, but could not say if the patient was burned.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available...