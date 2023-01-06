Driver seriously injured after car smashes into Ogden home

One man was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home in the community of Ogden.

The collision happened in the area of 20A Street S.E. and 76 Avenue S.E. at roughly 1:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The six occupants of the housing complex the vehicle hit were not hurt and have been relocated.

Police have closed 76 Avenue S.E. in both directions between 20 Street and 21 Street S.E. while they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…