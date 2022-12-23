Driver sleeping at the wheel leads to largest fentanyl bust in downtown Lethbridge

A 43-year-old man from Standoff, Alta. faces drug trafficking charges following a Lethbridge police investigation spurred by several overdoses.

Emergency crews responded to the 300 blocks of both Fourth and Fifth Street South in downtown Lethbridge Thursday after 10 p.m. following "multiple fentanyl overdoses" in the previous hour.

Officers spotted an idling truck in a nearby alleyway and found the driver slumped over the wheel.

The driver was awoken from his slumber and taken into custody. Police say the man had "a significant amount of methamphetamine" with him and a subsequent search led to the seizure of:

204 grams of methamphetamine (approximately 2,000 doses);

485 grams of fentanyl (approximately 485 doses);

15 grams of cocaine;

$1,000 in cash;

Brass knuckles;

Drug paraphernalia; and,

Suspected stolen property.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $157,000.

Larry Healy Jr. has been charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of the proceeds of crime;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and,

Three counts of breaching a release order.

Healy remains in police custody ahead of a judicial interim release hearing.



