Driver smashes through wall in northwest Calgary
Both a vehicle and a retaining wall sustained significant damage in an early morning crash in northwest Calgary on Sunday.
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 12:18PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 1, 2019 1:12PM MDT
Authorities say no one was hurt when a driver lost control of their vehicle and ended up punching through a sound barrier lining a street in northwest Calgary.
Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Scenic Cove Circle N.W., at about 7:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they found both the wall and the vehicle sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash.
Police are working to determine whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.