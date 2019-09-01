Authorities say no one was hurt when a driver lost control of their vehicle and ended up punching through a sound barrier lining a street in northwest Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Scenic Cove Circle N.W., at about 7:45 a.m.

When they arrived, they found both the wall and the vehicle sustained heavy damage as a result of the crash.

Police are working to determine whether or not alcohol was a factor in the crash.