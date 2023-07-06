Driver sought by police after pedestrian hit-and-run in downtown Calgary

Calgary police are looking to identify the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian crossing a downtown street late last month and then fleeing the scene. Calgary police are looking to identify the driver responsible for striking a pedestrian crossing a downtown street late last month and then fleeing the scene.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina