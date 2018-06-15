The Calgary Police Service is investigating a suspected case of road rage that left one man with lacerations to his face and arm.

According to the victims of the alleged attack, they were driving southbound on Sarcee Trail in their truck at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted the driver of a dark coloured Chevrolet sedan swerving through traffic and attempting to force another vehicle off the road.

The occupants of the truck, identities withheld at their request, tell CTV Calgary that they stopped at a red light at the Bow Trail intersection a short distance from the suspect car. A passenger allegedly exited the car, approached the driver’s side of the truck and attempted to open the door. The door was locked and the suspect allegedly smashed the driver’s side window causing shards of glass to fall on the driver.

The man returned to the car and the suspect vehicle drove off.

CPS officials confirm the incident was reported to police and an investigation into the matter is underway. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made and a suspect description has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.