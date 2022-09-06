Driver taken to hospital after crash near Lethbridge

A driver needed to be airlifted to hospital in Calgary after they were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 3.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, in the eastbound lanes of the route between Range Road 183 and 182 at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to RCMP, an SUV had rear-ended a dump truck. Officials say the driver of the smaller vehicle sustained significant injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched to the scene to take the victim to hospital in Calgary.

RCMP had to close the section of highway near Cranford for several hours after the incident, but the crash has since been cleared.

No other information is being released and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.