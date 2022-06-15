Driver taken to hospital after head-on crash on Hwy. 5

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious crash near the hamlet of Welling, Alta. on Wednesday morning.

RCMP say police were dispatched to the scene, on Highway 5 approximately five kilometres north of the community, at about 11:33 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found that a northbound pickup truck had collided with a larger truck, which was southbound.

"The driver of the pickup was transported to hospital with unknown injuries," officials said in a release. "The other driver was uninjured."

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and the highway is closed. Drivers are being directed through the town of Raymond to bypass the scene.

Further details are expected.