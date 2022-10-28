Driver that did 'burnouts' in front of Strathmore town hall sought by RCMP

Strathmore RCMP are looking to the public for help identifying a driver who used a Jeep to do several "burnouts" in the town hall parking lot and the surrounding area this summer.

The red/orange 1970s-80s Jeep was caught on surveillance cameras just before midnight on July 15, driving in a "reckless manner," according to a Friday RCMP release.

The Jeep damaged the grass at the entrance to Kinsman park and left tire tracks in front of Strathmore’s town hall and throughout the parking lot.

“The Town of Strathmore invests considerable effort to provide and maintain parks and pathways for the public to enjoy. While those involved may have thought their actions were fun, it only serves to ruin amenities for the rest of residents who enjoy using them resulting in unnecessary cost to repair," said Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz.

Anyone with information on the incident, the vehicle involved or its owner is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or to submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers.