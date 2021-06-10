Advertisement
Driver ticketed, QEII reopens near Bowden after semi crashes into ditch
Published Thursday, June 10, 2021 9:46AM MDT Last Updated Thursday, June 10, 2021 11:33AM MDT
A section of the QEII highway near Bowden, Alta. was closed to northbound traffic Thursday morning after a semi left the road. (file)
CALGARY -- Northbound traffic on the QEII has resumed near Bowden, Alta. after crews removed a semi-tractor that left the road Thursday.
Innisfail RCMP say the driver was not injured and the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred shortly after 6 a.m. The driver was issued a violation ticket under the Traffic Safety Act for failing to maintain the centre of lane.
A detour near the Highway 587 juncture remained in place for most of the morning. The closed section of the highway reopened just after 11 a.m.
Heavy fog was reported in the area at the time.