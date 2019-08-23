An investigation is underway into a Friday morning crash on Highway 22, south of Cremona, that sent one person to hospital.

A pickup truck drove into the back of a gravel truck on the highway near Township Road 294 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Both of the vehicles were travelling southbound at the time of the crash.

Traffic on the undivided highway was reduced to one lane of alternating north and southbound traffic near the crash site, located south of the village of Cremona and approximately 35 kilometres north of Cochrane.

The driver, the lone occupant of the pickup truck was transported by ambulance to hospital with undisclosed injuries. The operator of the gravel truck was not seriously hurt.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning as details are confirmed.