Driver uninjured after vehicle crashes into power pole in city's southwest
A woman was uninjured after her SUV crashed into a power pole near Spruce Meadows on July 11, 2019.
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 7:59AM MDT
Police are investigating after an SUV struck a power pole in the city's southwest on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a crash on Spruce Meadows Way, South of Highway 22X, at about 10:00 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.
When crews arrived, they found that the top of the pole had come down and sparks from the power lines were falling on the SUV that hit it.
A woman in the vehicle was checked out by EMS and did not need to be transported to hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.