Police are investigating after an SUV struck a power pole in the city's southwest on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Spruce Meadows Way, South of Highway 22X, at about 10:00 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When crews arrived, they found that the top of the pole had come down and sparks from the power lines were falling on the SUV that hit it.

A woman in the vehicle was checked out by EMS and did not need to be transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.