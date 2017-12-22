Charges are pending against a 41-year-old man from Kindersley, Saskatchewan in connection with an RCMP investigation into threats and a Thursday night police pursuit.

According to RCMP officials, members of the Airdrie RCMP detachment received a call shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, indicating a driver of a moving vehicle had been making severe threats towards his female passenger at an undisclosed location within Airdrie city limits.

Officers located the suspect vehicle travelling eastbound near Beiseker and additional RCMP resources from neighbouring communities were deployed.

RCMP say the driver of the suspect vehicle refused to comply with a traffic stop attempt and a spike belt was put in place to immobilize the vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested by RCMP without incident. The passenger, a female of undisclosed age, was escorted to safety by RCMP.

Charges including uttering threats against a person and forcible confinement are pending against the driver, a 41-year-old man from Kindersley, Saskatchewan, who cannot be identified until he is formally charged.