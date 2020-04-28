CALGARY -- A 24-year-old Calgary man and a 21-year-old man from High River face charges after RCMP recorded them travelling at speed nearing 200 km/h Monday afternoon.

According to RCMP officials, a member of the Cochrane RCMP detachment was conducting traffic enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway at an undisclosed location between Canmore and Cochrane. The officer recorded laser speed readings of 199 km/h on two eastbound vehicles in an area where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h.

The officer safely stopped both vehicles and tickets were issued to the drivers.

RCMP officials say officers will continue to take steps to ensure Alberta's highways remain safe during the ongoing pandemic.

"Even with COVID-19, Alberta Integrated Traffic officers continue to be on the lookout for unsafe driving behaviours," said Supt Gary Graham of Alberta RCMP Traffic Services in a statement released Monday. "We are committed to keeping Albertans safe during this pandemic and that includes on our highways."

The accused — a 24-year-old Calgary man and a 21-year-old High River man — are scheduled to appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on Aug. 21.