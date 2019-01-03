CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Drivers escape with minor injuries following collision near Confederation Park
Firefighters clear debris from the southbound lanes of 14 St NW following Thursday night's crash
Published Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:25PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:31PM MST
A section of the southbound lanes of 14 Street Northwest, approaching 24 Avenue, was temporarily closed following a Thursday night crash near the Lions Festival of Lights display.
The two vehicles received significant damage to their front ends in the collision that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. near Confederation Park.
According to police, no one was seriously injured in the crash but one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.
The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is leading the investigation into the crash.