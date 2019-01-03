A section of the southbound lanes of 14 Street Northwest, approaching 24 Avenue, was temporarily closed following a Thursday night crash near the Lions Festival of Lights display.

The two vehicles received significant damage to their front ends in the collision that occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. near Confederation Park.

According to police, no one was seriously injured in the crash but one person was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The Calgary Police Service traffic unit is leading the investigation into the crash.