Work to repair a watermain in the city’s southwest started on Thursday morning and motorists should expect detours and delays if travelling in the area.

Crews are working to repair the feedermain at the intersection of 14 Street and Heritage Drive S.W. and the city says the project is a high priority.

Visitors are still able to access Heritage Park but eastbound Heritage Drive, out of the park, has been reduced to one lane.

Motorists will not be able to turn from northbound 14 Street into Heritage Park and are advised to use northbound Elbow Drive or follow the detour over Glenmore Trail and back down 14th Street south.

Two, southbound through lanes and one turning lane will be maintained on 14th Street and traffic backups are expected during peak times.

The city says there will be no disruption to water service in the area while the work is being done.

