Drivers injured in southeast Calgary crash, police seek dash cam footage

Calgary police are investigating a crash on Monday that seriously injured two people.

The collision happened in the 6300 block of 114th Avenue S.E. just before 7 a.m. and involved a red 2008 Ford Focus and a white 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said the Tahoe was westbound on 114th Avenue when it hit the front passenger side of the Focus as it turned left from eastbound 114th Avenue into a parking lot.

"The impact caused the Chevrolet Tahoe to rollover onto its left side up against the passenger side of the Ford," said a police news release.

Police said the driver of the Tahoe was rushed to hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the Focus suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered to be factors in this collision, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident or who may have dash cam footage to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.