In an effort to put the brakes on the number of oversized vehicles crossing the aging 9th Avenue S.E. Bridge, police will be doing enforcement and issuing fines over the next few months.

There is a five-tonne (11,000 lb.) limit on the bridge accessing Inglewood.

“We encourage all drivers to be knowledgeable of their vehicle weights as exceeding the five-tonne weight restriction can result in substantial fines,” said Const. Chris Moriarity.

Anyone with a Class 5 licence can get behind the wheel of several vehicles that can exceed the weight restriction, including motorhomes and RVs, moving vans, cube vans and vehicles pulling large trailers.

“The 9th Avenue S.E. Bridge was built 110 years ago to serve turn of the century cars crossing the river, but today it handles high volumes of traffic, including commercial vehicles headed into the downtown core. We are now seeing the impact of those years of heavy traffic,” said Charmaine Buhler, manager of bridge maintenance for the city.

“The city is calling on Calgarians to help us preserve the longevity and safety of this bridge until a temporary solution is put in place this summer.”

The restriction was lowered in January from 8.5 tonnes to five tonnes and one lane of traffic was closed to reduce the amount of weight on the bridge.

Calgary Transit and Calgary Fire Department vehicles are exempt from the restrictions.

Detours have been put in place for overweight vehicles.

Vehicles heading west (toward downtown) are asked to detour via two methods:

Vehicles inbound from 17th Avenue/Blackfoot Trail S.E. are asked to detour via 26th Avenue to Dartmouth Road, 25th Avenue, northbound Macleod Trail and into downtown.

Vehicles under 12 tonnes, already on 9th Avenue S.E. should detour via 8th Street to MacDonald Avenue to 12th Avenue and into downtown.

Eastbound vehicles on 9th Avenue that are under 12 tonnes should turn right onto 4th Street S.E. to 12th Avenue and take MacDonald Avenue to 8th Street.

Current fines

For vehicles weighing 5,001 up to 10,000 Kg., the penalty is $34 per 100 Kg. plus a 15 per cent surcharge.

1,000 Kg. over = $391

2,000 Kg. over = $782

3,000 Kg. over = $1,173

4,000 Kg. over = $1,564

5,000 Kg. over = $1,955

For vehicles weighing 10,001 up to 15,000 Kg., the penalty is $47 per 100 Kg., plus a 15 per cent surcharge:

6,000 Kg. over = $3,246

7,000 Kg. over = $3,783

8,000 Kg. over = $4,324

9,000 Kg. over = $4,864

10,000 Kg. over = $5,405

Work is now underway to replace the 9th Avenue S.E. Bridge, with a temporary structure expected to open in the summer. The five-tonne restriction will be removed when the temporary bridge opens.

A new bridge is expected to be complete by fall 2020.

More information can be found on the city’s website.