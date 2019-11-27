CALGARY -- Canada’s homicide rate fell four per cent in 2018 with Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver reporting the largest declines, according to new data released by Statistics Canada.

There were 651 homicides reported in Canada in 2018 — 15 fewer than the previous year. Provincially, Alberta showed the biggest decline of 38 fewer victims.

The rate of gun and gang violence also fell, with 20 fewer firearm-related homicides in Alberta and nine fewer gang-related homicides. Calgary reported eight fewer gang-related deaths last year, compared to 2017.

Quebec and Ontario reported both considerable increases in the number of gang-related homicides. Quebec’s rate more than doubled with 32 victims in 2018. Ontario reported 36 more firearm-related homicides than the previous year.

Although the homicide rate went down in Canada, Ontario reported the largest year-over-year increase and the highest number of homicides since data collection began in 1961, mostly due to 49 more homicides in Toronto in 2018.

Spousal homicide was the only type of crime to increase nationally in 2018 with nine more victims reported than the previous year.

As for 2019, Calgary Police Service said the number of homicides is down slightly at 16 victims as of Nov. 27.