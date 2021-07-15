CALGARY -- Next week, Calgary teens will be able to receive first or second dose vaccines by dropping in to a pair of vaccination clinics.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) announced that starting Wednesday July 21, 12 to 17 year olds can drop in to either the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary or the TELUS Centre downtown anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The drop-in vaccination program will run between Wednesday and Monday, July 26, including Saturday and Sunday.

The Genesis Centre is located at #10, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., while the TELUS Centre is located at 136 Eighth Ave. S.E.

There will be 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the TELUS Centre and 500 doses of Pfizer at the Genesis Centre.

Anyone born between 2004 and 2009 who drops in for a vaccination is asked to bring a parental consent form downloaded from the AHS website or a phone number to call a parent/guardian to obtain consent prior to receiving a vaccination.