Drought and a harsh winter deliver one-two punch to CP Rail revenue

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. saw revenue and profits dip in its first quarter as a weak grain harvest, a harsh winter and a work stoppage took their toll.

CEO Keith Creel says last year's drought devastated grain volumes, while frigid weather early in 2022 and a two-day strike in March brought down revenue by six per cent and earnings by two per cent year over year.

Revenue from grain shipments - typically the railroad operator's biggest money maker - tumbled 20 per cent, putting it below intermodal traffic.

Total net income slipped to $590 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $602 million in the same period in 2021.

First-quarter revenues fell to $1.84 billion from $1.96 billion last year.

Diluted earnings per share plunged to 63 cents from 90 cents a year earlier, well below analyst estimates of 73 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.