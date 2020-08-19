Jawaharlal Oda remembers his nephew Anoop Kumar Oda as being afraid of the water.

“Believe me everybody is right now emotionally like a trauma and they’re asking so many questions,” said Oda. “No body knows about what happened exactly and everybody is asking and everybody is in shock.”

On April 11th Anoop was visiting Crescent Falls west of Nordegg Alberta with his uncle, aunt and their 3 children. Anoop went into the water but quickly got into trouble. His uncle Dr. Partab Rai Oda and his wife Venjhar jumped into help but all three drown.

A week and a half before the tragedy Oda took his family and Anoop to Jasper to meet up with relatives.

“We were playing and joking but he didn’t even touch the water,” said Oda. “I told him one time come sit with me and just only put your feet in the water and he didn’t (he said) oh, I’m scared.”

Now the three bodies are waiting to make the journey home to Pakistan where the majority of their family lives. The orphaned children aged 11, 6 and 3 are already in Pakistan staying with relatives. Their future is unknown at this time.

“(The relatives are) going to decide, the kids are going to come back over here (or) are they going to stay over there,” said Oda. “But it depends because right now no body can decide and everybody is under trauma.”

The Pakistani Canadian Association has helped the family set up a go-fund-me account with a goal of $100,000 for the children’s education. So far donations are over $83,000.

There have been over a dozen drowning deaths in Alberta this summer. Water safety advocates say it’s likely because more people are getting out after being isolated due to the pandemic.

“The lifesaving society has done some studies and reports and found that new Canadians do drown at a higher rate than individuals that are born here,” said Kelly Carter, the CEO of the Alberta & Northwest Territories Branch of the Lifesaving Society.

Carter says it’s important to know the area your visiting before you go because in the mountain parks there is limited signage warning people of dangers they may encounter.

“We can have a lot of things lurking underneath that you don’t realize that are there such as submerged rocks, currents or undertows,” said Carter. “Especially in those natural areas people need to be quite familiar that those might be in existence in those areas.”

The Oda family hopes that after hearing of their family’s tragedy that more people will be prepared and safe when visiting a body of water.

Learn more about the Oda fundraiser here:https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-family-of-partab-sonam-amp-anoop

And water safety here:www.lifesaving.org