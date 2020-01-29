MEDICINE HAT -- Police have seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs and arrested three people in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking in the southeast corner of the province.

According to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), the two-month investigation culminated in the arrests of three Medicine Hat residents who were allegedly involved in a trafficking network that moved drugs from Calgary for distribution in southern Alberta.

As a result of the investigation, police seized:

Fentanyl powder (56 grams)

Methamphetamine (279 grams)

Cocaine (21 grams)

The estimated value of the illicit drugs exceeds $30,000.

Wayne Shrubsall, Nancy Fehr and Crystal Spence — all residents of Medicine Hat — face drug trafficking and possession charges in connection with the seizure.

Shrubsall, 47, has been charged with:

Trafficking a controlled substance (three counts)

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (five counts)

According to ALERT, Shrubsall was on parole at the time of his arrest in connection with a previous investigation into drug trafficking. He remains in police custody ahead of his next court appearance.

Fehr, 32, and Spence, 33, have been released from custody ahead of their date in court.