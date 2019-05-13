Tips from the public about possible drug dealing at a home in Forest Lawn led to nine people being arrested and two charged.

Police received information from community members about suspicious activity at a home in the 2400 block of 48th Street S.E. in April and surveillance was started.

It didn’t take long for officers to observe activity associated with drug dealing and a warrant was executed on May 7, where nine people were taken into custody.

A small amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and psilocybin, otherwise known as magic mushrooms, was seized, along with a knife, bear spray and a machete.

Two people were charged with drug related offences, four were arrested on outstanding warrants and three others were released.

Dijon Symonds-Gilbert, 29, of Calgary, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

One count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 17.

Destiny Maria Christian, 19, of Calgary, is charged with:

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

One count of possession of property obtained by crime.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.

The investigation was initiated as part of the Daylight Initiative “to address the exponential growth of methamphetamine in our city,” say police.

“While the amount of drugs seized during this investigation may seem minimal, we expect these charges to have a great impact on the community,” said Det. Matt Hinchey in a release.

“We want the public to feel safe living and raising a family in their own communities and we encourage anyone experiencing suspicious or criminal activity in their neighbourhood to reach out to us.”

Anyone with information on drug trafficking is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.