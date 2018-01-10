A man and woman are facing charges after police executed a search warrant on a vehicle and hotel room in Airdrie on Monday.

Police in Airdrie launched an investigation targeting the drug trafficking activities of a resident in the community earlier this month.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cody Lane Costante, 26, on Sunday and officers found what they believed to be fentanyl in his vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for Costante’s vehicle and a hotel room that he was sharing with a woman and the RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) team was brought in to secure evidence.

Police conducted ion-scans on the seized substances to help them identify them and to determine if they posed a risk to investigators and the public.

“The danger posed by Carfentanil’s presence in our community cannot be overstated “, said Airdrie RCMP detachment commander Inspector Kimberley Pasloske. “We will continue efforts to reduce the harm of drugs in our community by disrupting drug trafficking.”

Cody Costante is now charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Carfentanil for the Purpose of Trafficking

Jan-Anne Marie August, 27, of Calgary is charged with:

Two counts of Failing to Comply with Recognizance

One count of Obstruction

Police say Costante faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and that he has been remanded into custody. He is expected to appear in court on the charges on Wednesday.

August is also in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.

Investigators say the Carfentanil that was found was mixed with heroin and that the blend could be deadly if unknowingly taken by users.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking in Airdrie can contact the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.