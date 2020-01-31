LETHBRIDGE -- Two men are facing charges after drugs and identity documents were seized from a home in Lethbridge on Thursday.

An investigation into suspected drug trafficking was launched by members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team (CST) resulting in a warrant being executed at a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street S.

There, police seized a number of items, including:

  • Methamphetamine
  • Crack cocaine
  • Scales
  • Packaging and other drug paraphernalia
  • Stolen identity documents

Jeffrey Steven Martens, 51, of Lethbridge is charged with:

  • Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Four counts of possession of identity documents
  • Possession of stolen property

Eric Joel Michaud, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.