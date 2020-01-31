LETHBRIDGE -- Two men are facing charges after drugs and identity documents were seized from a home in Lethbridge on Thursday.

An investigation into suspected drug trafficking was launched by members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team (CST) resulting in a warrant being executed at a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street S.

There, police seized a number of items, including:

Methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Scales

Packaging and other drug paraphernalia

Stolen identity documents

Jeffrey Steven Martens, 51, of Lethbridge is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Four counts of possession of identity documents

Possession of stolen property

Eric Joel Michaud, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Both men remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.