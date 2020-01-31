Drug trafficking investigation in Lethbridge leads to recovery of stolen identity documents
Two men are facing charges after a short-term investigation into suspected drug trafficking in Lethbridge. (File photo)
LETHBRIDGE -- Two men are facing charges after drugs and identity documents were seized from a home in Lethbridge on Thursday.
An investigation into suspected drug trafficking was launched by members of the Lethbridge police Crime Suppression Team (CST) resulting in a warrant being executed at a home in the 300 block of Fifth Street S.
There, police seized a number of items, including:
- Methamphetamine
- Crack cocaine
- Scales
- Packaging and other drug paraphernalia
- Stolen identity documents
Jeffrey Steven Martens, 51, of Lethbridge is charged with:
- Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Four counts of possession of identity documents
- Possession of stolen property
Eric Joel Michaud, 34, of Lethbridge, is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Both men remained in custody Friday morning awaiting a bail hearing.