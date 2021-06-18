CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing charges after an RCMP investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The investigation was started in January and concluded with a search warrant being served on Thursday at a home in Calgary.

The search resulted in a number of items being seized, including:

106 grams of methamphetamine;

53 grams of fentanyl, and;

Small quantities of other illegal drugs.

Robert Pettitt, 38, is is facing 11 charges, including possession, trafficking, failing to comply with previous release conditions and weapons offences.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

“This arrest is the latest example of the tireless efforts our officers are investing in combating drug abuse in the Stoney Nakoda First Nation and our neighbouring communities,” said Insp. David Brunner of the Cochrane RCMP.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking in the Cochrane and Stoney Nakoda area is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-932-2211, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.