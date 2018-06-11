A seven-month investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of more than $50,000 worth of drugs and five people are now facing charges.

Police launched an investigation into the trafficking of what was originally thought to be purple heroin in October 2017 and sent a sample of the substance for analysis.

The material was tested and found to be Carfentanil mixed with fentanyl and not heroin.

Investigators believe the offenders were trying to get a better price for the drugs by selling it as a higher-quality product.

“We believe the drug traffickers in this case were knowingly selling Carfentanil and fentanyl as heroin,” said Staff Sgt. Kyle Grant, from the Strategic Enforcement Unit in a release. ”We have no way to know how many people may have suffered an overdose as a result,”

Police conducted a vehicle stop on May 24th and arrested four people.

The following items were seized during a search of the vehicle:

$440

16.4 grams of Carfentanil

Two large knives

Seven cell phones

Officers also executed a search warrant on a home in the 300 block of Taralake Way N.E. and seized the following items;

$9,555

218.4 grams of Carfentanil

15 grams of powder fentanyl

75.7 grams of crack cocaine

Zuhavr Ali, 21, Amrit Manhas, 21, Bubrak Khan, 21, Dylan Ferris, 18, are each charged with one count of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of proceeds of crime.

Gurpreet Multani, 23, is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and three counts of proceeds of crime.

Police say the drugs are estimated to be worth more than $50,000.