Drugs, a firearm and cash seized in Lethbridge bust, 1 man facing charges

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -

A Lethbridge man is facing charges after police there seized drugs, a firearm and cash following an investigation.

The arrest was the result of what police call a "short-term investigation into drug trafficking in various downtown locations frequented by the vulnerable population."

A man was arrested in Wednesday and police then got a search warrant for a home in the 500 block of 12th Street N.

A firearm was seized, along with more than $24,000 in cash and drugs valued at more than $5,200, including 41.44 grams of methamphetamine, 13.4 grams of fentanyl and smaller amounts of cocaine and codeine pills.

Suspected stolen property was also seized.

Robert Joseph Zimmer, 47, is charged with:

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of property obtained by crime (over $5,000);

Possession of an identity document;

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime;

Unauthorized possession of a firearm;

Careless storage of a firearm, and;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Police say further charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

Zimmer was released after a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 21.