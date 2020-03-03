CALGARY -- Arrest warrants have been issued for a man and a woman from Three Hills after police searched their home last week and seized methamphetamine, GHB and three stolen vehicles.

According to Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), an investigation into suspected drug trafficking led police to the town east of Olds.

On Feb. 26, 2020, a search warrant was executed at the home of 34-year-old Victor Foley and 36-year-old Jamie Ryan. Officers seized:

Methamphetamine (30 grams)

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) (25 ml)

Fentanyl (one gram)

Suspected LSD

Three stolen vehicles

Stolen property including identification

A rifle

Krista Rix, a 36-year-old Cochrane woman, was arrested at the home but Foley and Ryan were not located. Arrest warrants have been issued for the missing Three Hills residents.

Foley and Ryan are wanted on charges related to drug trafficking, firearms and possession of stolen property. Rix faces similar charges.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Foley and Ryan is asked to contact local police or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.