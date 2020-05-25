CALGARY -- Six people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in downtown Lethbridge.

After a short investigation into alleged drug trafficking, officers searched a home in a multi-unit complex in the 600 block of Eighth Street S. on Friday.

A total of 10 people were arrested and police seized:

  • Methamphetamine
  • Fentanyl
  • Cocaine
  • Drug paraphernalia including digital scales and supplies for packaging
  • $600 cash
  • Multiple swords
  • Bear spray

Police say the drugs are worth an estimated $3,400.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume, 22, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X3)
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 27.

Joseph Tyler Good Dagger, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of the proceeds of crime

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6.

Chantelle Ann Twigg, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance (X2)

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

Katcheri Monique Mountain Horse, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4.

Darlene Eagle Plume, 54, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.

Cameron Troy Small Eyes, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

  • Possession of a stolen credit card

He was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court July 15.