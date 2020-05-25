CALGARY -- Six people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in downtown Lethbridge.

After a short investigation into alleged drug trafficking, officers searched a home in a multi-unit complex in the 600 block of Eighth Street S. on Friday.

A total of 10 people were arrested and police seized:

Methamphetamine

Fentanyl

Cocaine

Drug paraphernalia including digital scales and supplies for packaging

$600 cash

Multiple swords

Bear spray

Police say the drugs are worth an estimated $3,400.

Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume, 22, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X3)

Possession of the proceeds of crime

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 27.

Joseph Tyler Good Dagger, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of the proceeds of crime

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6.

Chantelle Ann Twigg, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance (X2)

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.

Katcheri Monique Mountain Horse, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4.

Darlene Eagle Plume, 54, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.

Cameron Troy Small Eyes, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with:

Possession of a stolen credit card

He was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court July 15.