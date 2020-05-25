Drugs and weapons seized, 6 people charged in Lethbridge
Some of the drugs and weapons seized by police Lethbridge. (Courtesy Lethbridge police)
CALGARY -- Six people are facing charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in downtown Lethbridge.
After a short investigation into alleged drug trafficking, officers searched a home in a multi-unit complex in the 600 block of Eighth Street S. on Friday.
A total of 10 people were arrested and police seized:
- Methamphetamine
- Fentanyl
- Cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia including digital scales and supplies for packaging
- $600 cash
- Multiple swords
- Bear spray
Police say the drugs are worth an estimated $3,400.
Ramsey Wilfred Eagle Plume, 22, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (X3)
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in court May 27.
Joseph Tyler Good Dagger, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of the proceeds of crime
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 6.
Chantelle Ann Twigg, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance (X2)
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 7.
Katcheri Monique Mountain Horse, 21, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4.
Darlene Eagle Plume, 54, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.
Cameron Troy Small Eyes, 31, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Possession of a stolen credit card
He was released from custody and is scheduled to attend court July 15.