Five people face charges after RCMP members found drugs, weapons and stolen items at a home in Claresholm that they were led to following the theft of a GPS-equipped vehicle from Okotoks.

On Christmas Day, members of the RCMP from the Claresholm detachment located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Okotoks. Officers tracked the suspects to a nearby home and a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of:

An undisclosed amount of methamphetamine

Stolen identification

Weapons

Stolen property

Four men and a woman were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation including:

Michael Wayne Bolt, 40, of Claresholm

Cameron Douglas Clark, 40, of Claresholm

Jason Donald Turner, 35, hometown not confirmed

Cole Stuart McLean, 30, of no fixed address

Natasha Bekker, 27, of Calgary

All five suspects face charges related to possession of methamphetamine and stolen property. Bolt, Clark and McLean face weapons charges and remain in custody ahead of their scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, January 2. Bekker and Turner have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court on Wednesday, January 9.