CALGARY -- Four people are facing charges after Lethbridge police seized drugs and weapons from a home where a 12 and a 15 year old were found to be living.

An investigation into alleged drug trafficking was launched in late April and a search warrant was executed at a home in the 700 block of Columbia Boulevard.

Police found seven people inside and seized quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,500, along with brass knuckles, a butterfly knife and nearly $800 in cash.

Two teenagers, aged 12 and 15, were living in the home.

A 45-year-old Lethbridge man is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substanc (X2)

Possession of stolen property

Causing a child to be drug-endangered

A 38-year-old Lethbridge man is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a prohibited weapon (X2)

A 28-year-old Lethbridge man is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of the proceeds of crime

A 18-year-old Lethbridge woman is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Their names are not being released to protect the identities of the teenagers. Three other people who were arrested at the scene were released without charge.