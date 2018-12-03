A number of people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on an alleged drug house in the city’s northwest earlier this year.

In October, police received a tip that drugs were being sold out of a residence in the 100 block of Bergen Road N.W.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and arrested eight people at the home on November 27.

A number of items were seized during the search including;

28 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $2,870

Fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin with a combined street value of approximately $1,240

Two long gun firearms

One replica handgun

Seven stolen mountain bikes

Five people were charged and the other three were released.

Rudolfo Valentini, 62, is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Mark Ryan Leo Audet, 40, and Beverly Joyce Prairie Chicken, 50, were both arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Jennifer Burtwell, 24, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.

Jean Daniel Doucette, 37, was arrested on two counts of breach of recognizance.

Police are working to return the stolen bikes to their owners and the investigation is ongoing.