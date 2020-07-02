Advertisement
Drugs, guns and cash seized from home in Innisfail, 2 women facing charges
Drugs and weapons were seized from a home in Innisfail following a short investigation by ALERT.
CALGARY -- Police seized an array of drugs, including fentanyl, LSD, meth and cocaine, after a warrant was served at a home in Innisfail and two women are now facing charges.
The arrests were made June 25 after a short investigation by members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and RCMP resulted in the warrant being executed at a home in the 4000 block of 48th Avenue in Innisfail.
Investigators seized more than $23,000 worth of drugs and cash, including:
- 47 grams of fentanyl powder
- 146 grams of methamphetamine
- 18 grams of cocaine
- 445 millilitres of gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- 8 blotters of LSD
- 198 illicit prescription pills
- $1,750 cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime
Two .22-calibre rifles — one that had the barrel sawed off — and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were also seized.
"The wide variety of drugs seized during this investigation is remarkable, especially for a town such as Innisfail," said ALERT Insp. Sean Boser.
"Being able to act quickly to get drugs and firearms out of these suspects’ hands is a big win for community safety."
Pamela Jacobson, 43, and Keanna Chuhaniuk, 24, are each charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (X5)
- Possession of proceeds of crime
- Careless use of a firearm (x2)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a prohibited firearm
- Possession of a weapon obtained by crime
Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.