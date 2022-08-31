Drugs, guns and cash seized in search of Gleichen home

An investigation into alleged drug trafficking in a town on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary has resulted in a sizable seizure and dozens of charges.

Gleichen RCMP members launched the investigation on Friday and, three days later, a search was conducted at a home on Railway Street.

According to Mounties, the search yielded:

Suspected cocaine;

Fentanyl;

Oxycodone;

Four rifles;

A shotgun;

Two imitation firearms;

Live ammunition;

A large machete;

Bear spray; and,

An undisclosed amount of cash.

As a result of the investigation, two Gleichen residents — 45-year-old Justin Andrew Woodside and 45-year-old Charlene Marie Annette Coates — were arrested and charged.

Woodside's charges include:

24 counts of possession of a prohibited weapon;

17 counts of unauthorized firearm possession and careless use of firearms;

Four counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,

10 counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Coates has been charged with:

Five counts of possession of a dangerous weapon;

Three counts of trafficking a controlled substance; and,

10 counts of careless use of a firearm.

The accused are scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on Thursday.