CALGARY -- Four people have been charged with drug and firearm offences following an Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams investigation in Brooks, Alta.

More than $46,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized following the execution of three search warrants on Aug. 19 including:

425 grams of cocaine

42 grams of methamphetamine

$1,200 cash proceeds of crime

Prohibited weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia

"Shutting down this drug trafficking network is a big win for community safety in Brooks," said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser of Medicine Hat ALERT.

Jak Burchell, 30, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance of the purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Brent Valin, 56, and Gary Valin, 33, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. Adrianna Mcsavaney, 20, faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon.

ALERT's Medicine Hat division led the investigation, with assistance from Brooks RCMP and Bassano RCMP.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community are asked to call local police or Crime Stoppers.